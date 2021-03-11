Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated yoga week to commemorate International Yoga Day, 2022. Yoga sessions were held daily for 40 minutes and were conducted by the sports teacher. These included the activities such as mass yoga session, poster making, slogan writing and essay- writing competition. In addition, various inter section competitions such as chess, Sudoku and Rubik's cube were also organised in the school premises. The event was well-received by the practitioners and served to highlight the importance of yoga ,as a part of healthy all round regimen.In chess , Aniket Singh, Bhavya and Samarvir Singh secured the 1st,2nd and 3rd positions respectively.In Sudoku, the winners securing the 1st , 2nd and 3rd positions were Aarushi Kathpal , Naitik Goyal and Gurdit Singh. And in Rubic cube Sehaj Arora, Manav and Paras got the 1st , 2nd and 3rd positions.Karanveer singh, Simran and Vineet Kumar Gond got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the poster-making on theme 'Yoga'.
