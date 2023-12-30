Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula

The school conducted a special assembly in commemoration of Veer Bal Diwas. A visual presentation showcased the life stories of Char Sahibzade – Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zoravar Singh and Fateh Singh. The assembly aimed to educate students about their supreme sacrifices. To conclude the assembly, an interactive quiz was conducted that tested students’ knowledge about the lives of young freedom fighters. The Veer Bal Diwas assembly successfully achieved its objectives of educating and inspiring students about the bravery and sacrifices of Char Sahibzade. The event served as a reminder of the rich history of Sikhs.
