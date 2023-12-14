Sports meet at DAV Public School, Rehan

The school held Cluster -6 Sports Meet, on its premises, under the direction of ARO Bikram Singh and leadership of Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal. Subhash Sharma, Principal DAV Bankhandi, served as Official observer for the free and fair conduct of the event. The sports events held were kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho and badminton in boys and girls under 14, 17 and 19 year categories. Referees from nearby schools were invited to conduct the sports events smoothly. The sports meet was inaugurated by ARO Cluster-6 Bikram Singh by lighting the Sports torch.The event concluded with felicitation of the winners and runner ups with trophies.
