Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Eco Club and NSS Wing of the school celebrated World Earth Day under the theme, ‘Planet Versus Plastics’ under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Poems and songs were presented to save Earth and keep it green. The students were informed about the preservation of Earth through a nukkad natak. Under the ‘fun food’ activity, students brought green food and presented the greenness of Earth. A poster-making competition was organised in this regard. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiatives taken by the Eco Club and NSS Wing.

