St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A special assembly on the theme "Animal Kingdom" was conducted by students of LKG under the guidance of teacher Narinder Kaur. Wearing costumes and masks, students sang songs and spoke on different animals and their habitats. The highlight of the assembly was a jungle scene created by the teacher with stuffed toys, plants and wall hangings. The Assembly concluded with a beautiful message — "Save animals, save nature". Principal Anjli Sharma and Headmistress Amrit Kalsi applauded the efforts of the teacher and students.
