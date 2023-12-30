St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Veer Bal Diwas was celebrated at the school to commemorate the bravery of Char Sahibzade. The programme was inaugurated by Paramjeet Kaur, who provided information about the history of Veer Bal Diwas. Students of Class III enthralled everyone with their wonderful presentation on “Deh Shiva bar moi ehe”. An elaborate vigil was presented by Simran Kaur, a student of Class XII. Students of Class VI recited “Na udiki dadiye assi pher ni aana”. Thereafter, a poem based on the bravery of Veer Sahibzade was recited by students. The ‘gatka’, the main attraction of Veer Bal Diwas, was performed. The students gave an excellent presentation following the ancient Sikh tradition. Aditi, a student of Class VIII, while sharing her experience said, “We saw how the brave Sahibzade displayed bravery and made the supreme sacrifice”.

