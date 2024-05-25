St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, lift cricket tournament trophy

The school lifted the winner’s trophy at the Andrew J Gosain Inter-School Cricket Tournament (under-12 boys) organised by the school on its campus. In total, eight teams participated. St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, was declared as the runners-up team. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Vice-Principal Conrad Roy. He congratulated the winners and participants and urged them to take part in sports regularly.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...