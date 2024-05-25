St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, lift cricket tournament trophy

The school lifted the winner’s trophy at the Andrew J Gosain Inter-School Cricket Tournament (under-12 boys) organised by the school on its campus. In total, eight teams participated. St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, was declared as the runners-up team. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Vice-Principal Conrad Roy. He congratulated the winners and participants and urged them to take part in sports regularly.

