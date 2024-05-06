St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

Students of the school expressed their gratitude to the sub-staff of the school in a special assembly organised on Labour Day. They recited poems, delivered speeches and shared how much they valued the services provided by the sub-staff throughout the year. Students expressed their love by distributing essential groceries to them. The sub-staff was touched by the warm gesture shown by the students.
