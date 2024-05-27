Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala

Students of the school shine in Class X CBSE board examination. Gurleen Kaur and Yoganshi secured the first position with 91.8 %, Kritika secured the second position with 89.4 % and Niharika, who secured 82.4 %, has been placed at the third position. Gagandeep Kaur secured 82%. The school exhibited 100 per cent result in Class XII CBSE board examination. In humanities, Jasica stood first by scoring 93.4%, Savleen second by scoring 92.6 %, Sehazveer Singh got 88.6 %. School Director HK Sandhu, Chairman Kamal Aggarwal congratulated Principal Rekha Gupta and staff members. The principal expressed her joy by quoting that this excellent result is the fruit of teachers and students’ hard work and blessings of the Almighty.
