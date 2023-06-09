3 cheers for India, go top of table

PTI

Eindhoven, June 8

India displayed great resilience a day after suffering a stunning loss to outclass Argentina 3-0 in a FIH Pro League match here today.

A profligate India squandered a one-goal lead to go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday night, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back in style with a commanding win over Argentina.

Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front, converting a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Amit Rohidas also converted from a penalty corner in the 39th minute before Abhishek’s field goal in the 59th minute nailed it for India. By virtue of this win, India moved to the top of the standings with 27 points from 14 games, ahead of Great Britain (26 points from 12 matches). India will next play Netherlands in their reverse tie here on Saturday.

On Wednesday night, Harmanpreet (11th minute) had scored India’s lone goal despite the visitors being awarded as many as five penalty corners and two penalty strokes. Pepijn Reyenga (17th), Boris Burkhardt (40th) and Duco Telgenkamp (41th, 58th) scored in the home team’s victory. — PTI

India women hit Chinese Taipei for 11

Kakamigahara (Japan): The Indian junior women’s hockey team confirmed its spot in the semifinals of the Asia Cup by mauling Chinese Taipei 11-0 in its last pool match here today. The win also cemented India’s position atop Pool A as they remained unbeaten in the group stage, having won three games and drawn one. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (1st minute), Deepika (3rd), Annu (10th, 52nd), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12th), Neelam (19th), Manju Chorsiya (33rd), Sunelita Toppo (43rd, 57th), Deepika Soreng (46th) and Mumtaz Khan (55th) scored for India.