A master’s class: Smriti Mandhana guides India to series-levelling victory

PTI

Derby, September 14

Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled unbeaten fifty after off-spinner Sneh Rana snared three wickets to hand India a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England in the second T20 International and level the series 1-1 here.

England's decision to bat first on Tuesday night backfired as the Indian bowlers raised their performance to reduce the hosts to 54/5 inside 10 overs.

England found the going tough in the initial overs, losing wickets at regular intervals, before teenager Freya Kemp (51 not out off 37 balls) and Maia Bouchier (34 off 26) shared 65 runs for the sixth wicket to resurrect their innings.

While the 17-year-old Kemp struck three fours and as many sixes in her knock, Bouchier decorated her innings with four boundaries. But once Rana broke through the dangerous-looking partnership by dismissing Bouchier, who was stumped by Richa Ghosh in the 18th over, the writing was on the wall for England.

However, Kemp tried her level best and picked up 23 runs in the remaining 15 balls alongside Sophie Ecclestone to take England to 142/6.

Rana was the wrecker-in-chief for India, returning with fine figures of 3/24 from her four overs, while Renuka Singh (1/30) and Deepti Sharma (1/21) picked up a wicket each.

India began their chase strongly as Mandhana (79 not out off 53) and Shafali Verma (20) added 55 runs in the first six overs. Ecclestone finally got the breakthrough when Verma chipped the ball back to the bowler, who dived to her right for a fine catch. Dayalan Hemalatha (9) once again disappointed as Freya Davies cleaned her up 16 balls later.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (29 not out off 22) then joined her deputy Mandhana at the crease and the duo played effortlessly, stitching unconquered 69 runs for the third wicket to complete the formalities as India reached 146/2 in 16.4 overs.

Brief Scores: England: 142/6 in 20 overs (Kemp 51*, Bouchier 34; Rana 3/24); India: 146/2 in 16.4 overs (Mandhana 79*, Kaur 29*; Ecclestone 1/22). — PTI

‘Calculative approach did the trick’

Derby: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels sheer confidence and a calculative approach helped the visitors level the three-match series with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England in the second T20 International here. After a demoralising defeat in the first game in damp and wet conditions, India bounced back in style to take the series into tomorrow's decider in Bristol. "I'm really happy, we played well. Everyone was looking forward to winning today, that's something I'm happy about," Harmanpreet said. "We are improving as a fielding side, the way Radha fielded, she got injured in the last game, I'm happy with her effort today. Whenever we bat together (herself and Smriti), we have the confidence, we can calculate the approach well, the right-left combination is always a positive for us," she added.