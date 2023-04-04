Capitals look to shake off LSG hangover

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Despite losing their opening fixture by 50 runs, Delhi Capitals’ director of cricket Sourav Ganguly said the team has enough talent to bounce back in its next game. Ahead of Delhi’s key match against reigning champions Gujarat Titans tomorrow, the former India captain backed his young team to fire as a unit.

“It was just the first game. A team takes a little bit to settle down. Hopefully, we will be fine,” Ganguly said.

In their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi’s all-Indian bowling lineup conceded 193 runs. Only Khaleel Ahmed went for less than eight runs per over. While left-arm bowlers Ahmed and Chetan Sakaria picked up two wickets apiece, Mukesh Kumar went wicket-less. “It is not a worry because Khaleel and Mukesh bowled well. Sakaria bowled very well for the first two overs but he went for a bit in the last two. But that happens in T20. We have the attack,” Ganguly said.

Even spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav couldn’t stem the flow of runs despite picking a wicket each. Patel had a difficult time against the left-handed batters, particularly West Indians Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran.

“Yes he has to get his lines right. T20 cricket is about clever bowling and being aware of the situation because you play on flat wickets and you are bowling with a newish ball,” he added.

Batting woes

While the bowlers failed to rein in LSG’s batters, Delhi’s batters just could not click. Captain David Warner scored a 48-ball 56, but he kept losing partners. The batters particularly struggled against the express pace of Mark Wood, who finished with a five-wicket haul.

“Everyone has to learn to play fast bowling and I think they are good. It is just that they got out,” Ganguly said.

