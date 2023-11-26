 Come rain or shine : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Come rain or shine

second T20I Indian batters look for encore in overcast conditions

Come rain or shine

Suryakumar Yadav picked up his 13th Player of the Match award in T20I cricket in the first game. PTI



Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25

The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20I here tomorrow.

Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi went for 10.25 and 13.50 runs per over, respectively, in the first game. PTI

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

Despite the loss, Australia captain Matthew Wade doesn’t have a big reason to tinker with the playing XI. PTI

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be much different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively. Despite that, the management might not look to shake the order for this match.

In the opening encounter, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna went for 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over, respectively, while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was carted around for 13.50 runs per over. India’s ambition to double the lead will depend a lot on these bowlers significantly improving here.

Rain interrupted Australia’s practice session on Saturday, and there is rain forecast for match day too. PTI

It’s not an impossible task either as Mukesh showed. The pace bowler mixed up his deliveries well to contain the Aussie batters. So, the other frontline bowlers now have a route map to follow in the second match.

However, India will not have much to complain about the batting department as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed fine touch.

Suryakumar, Rinku and Jaiswal met the quick-scoring demands of a high chase effortlessly, though Kishan took a few overs to settle down before hitting the overdrive. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was run out in the previous match, and Tilak Varma too will be eyeing some runs against their name as they are part of India’s journey into T20 future.

“We just want to go with the flow and take it one game at a time,” Varma said.

Being one step ahead

Trying to stay a step ahead of players like Suryakumar and Kishan has always been left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff’s endeavour but it is easier said than done at times, admitted the Australian speedster.

Behrendorff was the only Aussie bowler who came out unscathed with figures of 1/25 in his full quota during India’s record run-chase of 209 in the opening game.

Asked what could possibly be his strategy to stop Suryakumar, his Mumbai Indians teammate, Behrendorff replied in jest, “Give the ball to someone else may be.”

I have played under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy in the IPL, when he captained Mumbai Indians for one match. He is very calm and clear in his thoughts. He is a very good captain. In the last match also he played really well in a tough situation and he managed (the players) well. —Tilak Varma

They are all pretty good players and may be try to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length. —Jason Behrendorff, On how the India batters can be restricted

“They are all pretty good players and may be try to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead, which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length,” the lanky seamer added.

“I have been pretty fortunate that the ball swung pretty much whenever I have played in India. So, sticking to my strength and trying to swing the ball upfront and take wickets in Powerplay, that’s what I have been able to do over a period of time,” he added. — PTI

2 of the 3 T20Is hosted by Thiruvananthapuram so far have been won by teams chasing. The previous T20I here, in September last year, saw South Africa collapse to 9/5 in overcast conditions. After Saturday witnessed rain, it could be overcast tomorrow as well

3Successive T20I victories for India against Australia. The last time Australia beat India in a T20I was in September 2022, just before the T20 World Cup

#Arshdeep Singh #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

4
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

5
India

Gujarat woman forces Dalit employee to hold footwear in mouth for demanding salary

6
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical issues

8
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

9
India

Rajasthan Assembly election: More than 68 per cent votes cast till 5 pm

10
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

India ‘convicted’ even before Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

Action against others ‘in process’


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

43-yr-old stages attack on self to implicate lenders

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks for 12 hours in Punjab's Patiala; train movement hit

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert