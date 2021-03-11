French Open: Top seed Novak Djokovic blazes past Bedene into fourth round

Paris, May 27
Top seed Novak Djokovic powered past Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Friday to advance to the French Open fourth round and stay firmly on course to challenge for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam win.
The 35-year-old world number one, who was on the court for less than two hours, next plays 15th seed Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina.
“It’s not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview.
“I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible but today it was very good.” Bedene, ranked 195th in the world after an eight-month layoff and a return to action in March, was no match for Djokovic’s power and near-flawless service games.
The Serb wasted three break points at 2-1 in the first set but he quickly got another chance to breeze through it in just over 30 minutes.
He got two more breaks in the second to clinch it as quickly as the first with Bedene failing to carve out a single break chance throughout the match, and winning just five points on Djokovic’s serve in the first two sets.
The third set went in similar fashion with Djokovic breaking early and Bedene, who made twice as many unforced errors as his opponent, failing to respond before the Serb wrapped up proceedings when the Slovenian sunk a forehand into the net after an hour and 44 minutes. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian
The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...