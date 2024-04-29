Golf roundup: Diksha fires 71, finishes T-24

Cape Town, April 28
Diksha Dagar played a steady final round of 1-under 71 and finished tied-24th at the South African Women’s Open. The 23-year-old southpaw has missed just one cut in six starts, finishing in the top-25 in the remaining six events.
Aditi lies T-50th
Los Angeles: Aditi Ashok closed with a double bogey and a bogey on the final two holes of her third round and slipped to T-50 at the LPGA Tour’s LA Championship.
Lahiri T-14 in Liv Golf
Adelaide: Anirban Lahiri shot a 5-under 67 and finished T-14 in the Liv Golf Adelaide.
