Golf roundup: Diksha fires 71, finishes T-24

PTI

Cape Town, April 28

Diksha Dagar played a steady final round of 1-under 71 and finished tied-24th at the South African Women’s Open. The 23-year-old southpaw has missed just one cut in six starts, finishing in the top-25 in the remaining six events.

Aditi lies T-50th

Los Angeles: Aditi Ashok closed with a double bogey and a bogey on the final two holes of her third round and slipped to T-50 at the LPGA Tour’s LA Championship.

Lahiri T-14 in Liv Golf

Adelaide: Anirban Lahiri shot a 5-under 67 and finished T-14 in the Liv Golf Adelaide.