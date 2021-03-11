IPL: Du Plessis, Hasaranga set up RCB's massive win over SRH

IPL: Du Plessis, Hasaranga set up RCB's massive win over SRH

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga picked up 5/18. PTI

PTI

Mumbai, May 8

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a five-wicket haul after skipper Faf du Plessis’ impactful half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a 67-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to boost their playoff hopes in the IPL here today.

Opting to bat on a slow surface, du Plessis led from the front with a 50-ball 73 not out, while Dinesh Karthik (30 not out off 8 balls) provided the late flourish as RCB overcame an anxious start to post 192/3.

Virat Kohli bagged his third golden duck this IPL. PTI

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 125 as Hasaranga stymied their chase with figures of 5/18. Hasaranga cleverly used his wrong ones and derailed SRH’s chase in the middle overs, dismissing the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. He ended his spell with a double-wicket maiden.

With this, he became the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal to get past the 20-wicket mark this season. Hasaranga is now one wicket shy of current Purple Cap holder Chahal’s tally of 22.

It was Bangalore’s second win in a row, coming on the back of a hat-trick of defeats as they firmed up their place inside the top-four. The win also avenged their shocking nine-wicket loss to Hyderabad in the first leg when Bangalore had collapsed to 68 all out. It was Hyderabad’s fourth loss on the trot.

First-ball duck

Earlier, du Plessis slammed eight boundaries and two sixes en route to his third fifty this season and seized the initiative after he lost his opening partner Virat Kohli. The South African veteran along with Rajat Patidar (48 off 38 balls) laid a solid foundation with a 105-run second-wicket partnership off 73 balls.

Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the game, making it his third golden duck this season, and sixth overall in IPL. This was also his second golden duck against the SRH this season. Kohli, who has scored just 216 runs from 12 innings at an average of 19.6 this season, suffered another soft dismissal. Jagadeesha Suchith bowled a half-volley drifting onto Kohli’s pads but the star batter flicked the ball straight to Kane Williamson at short midwicket.

Brief scores: RCB: 192/3 (du Plessis 73*, Patidar 48, Karthik 30*; Suchith 2/30); SRH: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Tripathi 58; Hasaranga 5/18). — PTI

CSK hammer DC

Navi Mumbai: Devon Conway’s 87 off 49 balls and Moeen Ali’s 3/13 helped Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their IPL match. Conway completed a hat-trick of half-centuries to lead CSK to 208/6. Capitals could manage just 117 in 17.4 overs with Moeen, Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Dwayne Bravo (2/24) doing the damage.

#Cricket #royal challengers bangalore #sunrisers hyderabad

