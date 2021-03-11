IPL: Kohli finds form as RCB steamroll Gujarat to stay in IPL playoffs race

Mumbai, May 19

A fired-up Virat Kohli roared back to form with a fine half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed alive in the IPL playoffs race with a thumping eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans here today.

This was after skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty 47-ball 62 to lift Gujarat to a competitive 168/5 after opting to bat.

Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Faf du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores: GT: 168/5 in 20 overs (Pandya 62*; 2/39); RCB: 170/2 in 19.2 overs (Kohli 73; Maxwell* 40; Khan 2/32). — PTI