Kerala forfeit ISL playoff clash against Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kerala Blasters FC today created huge controversy after the team decided to walk off the pitch and forfeit their ISL playoff clash against Bengaluru FC, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike. “I’ve never seen this in my 22 years of career. This is not the right way to do it,” Chhetri said.
Rio Grande (Puerto Rico)
Akshay Bhatia lies second, slow start for Atwal
Indian-origin Akshay Bhatia began his Puerto Rico Open campaign with a round of 6-under 66. Arjun Atwal had a rough opening round, scoring a 5-over 77 which leaves him with a lot of work to do to make the cut.
Johannesburg
Pranavi, Ridhima make cuts at Joburg Ladies Open
India’s Pranavi Urs ended with a birdie in the second round to make the cut alongside Ridhima Dilawari at the ^300,000 Joburg Ladies Open here. At 1-under for two rounds, Pranavi is T-17th while Ridhima is T-29th at even par.
Buenos Aires
Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up supermarket
Gunmen threatened Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in a written message when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina. Agencies
