KL is short-term option: Rohit

PTI

Centurion: KL Rahul keeping wickets is not exactly the team management’s long-term plan but certainly for this series where it gives the team the cushion to play an extra batter. “I don’t know how long he wants to keep but he is quite keen to take up the role,” Rohit Sharma said.

But he is happy that Rahul was flexible enough to accept the challenge.

“Look, every cricketer needs to go through some kind of transformation in their career. Hardly any player starts at one position and plays throughout in that position. KL is one of them. The way he (Rahul) kept wickets in the World Cup, it was quite pleasing. He is really working hard and he himself is quite keen to take up that role, so it gives us an option to play a solid batter at either No. 5, 6 or 7,” said Rohit.

He also indicated that Rahul will bat in the middle-order as his experience and game awareness in those slots in invaluable. “He got 100 last time while opening the innings. This time, he will play in the middle-order. We have seen he does most of the things right in that position in ODIs. He bats in the middle-order, he understands situations and is an experienced player,” he said.

