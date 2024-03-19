KL Rahul may not keep initially in IPL

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is all set to play for his franchise from the opening IPL game after getting all clear from the National Cricket Academy but he has been advised against wicketkeeping in the first few games.
Rahul posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.
“The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow in a couple of days. He has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in the coming days. For a first few games, he will only play as a pure batter,” a BCCI source said.
It is understood that even the franchise isn’t losing sleep as they have two quality short-format glovesmen in Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran.
