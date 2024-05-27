 Mitchell Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Mitchell Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket

Mitchell Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket

While the 34-year-old doesn’t specify the format he intends to give up, it is likely to be ODIs considering that the next 50-over World Cup is in 2027

Mitchell Starc hints at quitting one format to open doors for more franchise cricket

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 27

After resisting the lure of lucrative private leagues for almost a decade because of his commitment towards the 'Baggy Green', Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted that he might quit one format to make room for more franchise cricket in his schedule.

While the 34-year-old didn't specify the format he intends to give up, it is likely to be ODIs considering that the next 50-over World Cup is in 2027.

Starc, who was bought for a record 24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, was magnificent in the business end of the tournament. He ended up with 17 wickets, including five in the two knock-out games, to engineer a dominant title triumph for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team.

To a query from PTI as to how he would take it up from here after his best year in franchise cricket, Starc hinted that T20s could gain prominence in his roster.

"For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years," Starc said after his match-winning 2/14 in the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the 'King of Swing' said.

He mentioned that this year's IPL will help him in preparing for the T20 World Cup in West Indies starting June 1.

"...that's the other side of benefit of being here, some amazing players in an amazing tournament and great lead up to WT20 and success has been fantastic. It is great that a lot of players are in good position heading into the World Cup," he said.

He is hopeful of turning up for KKR even next year.

"I don't know the schedule exactly but I have thoroughly enjoyed and hope to be back next year and hopefully, seen in purple and gold again."          

Pitches in Windies won't resemble IPL tracks

Starc, like many others, agreed that the Impact Player rule led to tall scores in the IPL and the World T20 won't witness insane totals like 270. He said he foresees more help for spinners from worn-out tracks.

"T20 is not as physically demanding as Test cricket and it's been warm, humid, so that plays a part but that's fine. It would be cooler there in the West Indies than here," he said when asked how his body is holding up after two months of IPL.

"There's the Impact Player Rule here and that's not the case in the World Cup and after that you have to put a team that's more balanced and you rely more on all-rounders. You can't have your batting all-rounder coming in at No. 9, like they do in IPL.

"I don't think the runs would be that much, I don't think 270 can be scored...Wickets may play a part as we have seen high-scoring matches here and wickets won't be same in West Indies.

"They might turn and will be a bit more tired, and towards end of tournament, they might pose more of a threat staying low and hope bowlers come into play more than they have come through in IPL," he said.

Don't need extra motivation for price tags

During the first phase where he was trying to find rhythm, Starc copped a lot of criticism and it wasn't surprising that his multi-crore price tag was an issue. He doesn't think much of that.

"You don't need extra motivation. I am here as an overseas international. It's not like for that last night (Qualifier 1) or this final that I have been brought over here.

"I am glad to contribute. There are jokes throughout and there is only friendly banter and price tags don't bother me now as I have had plenty of critics throughout my career.

In the end, his one statement summed it up all.

"Tonight was a perfect night." 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
India The Tribune interview

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

8
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal turned Punjab into ‘ATM of corruption’ to pay his legal fees, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

10
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy: Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna