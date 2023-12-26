Panchkula: Naveen impresses in big Dabang Delhi win

Chennai: Captain Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points as Dabang Delhi registered a thumping 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League match. Naveen also surpassed 1000 raid points in the PKL.
Cuttack
Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat begin Season 2 with victory
Gujarat Giants produced a complete performance as they defeated Rajasthan Warriors 41-30 to begin their Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 campaign on a winning note.
New Delhi
After complaints in ISL, AIFF calls for review meeting
All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey has called for a meeting with the Referees Committee on December 31 to review the refereeing situation in the ISL. Agencies
