Santosh Trophy: Dominant Punjab thrash Rajasthan

Malappuram: A dominant Punjab thrashed Rajasthan 4-0 in a Group A clash at the Hero 75th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy here today. Three second-half strikes, which included a brace from substitute Tarun Slathia, meant Punjab picked up their first win.

New Delhi

Vijayveer wins men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event

Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol title while Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan cliched gold in both the women’s and junior section of the same event on Day 6 of the national selection Trial 3 and 4 today. Punjab’s Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold in the junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol T4.

Liverpool

Salah double as Liverpool rout United to go top

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Manchester United on Tuesday. Mohamed Salah scored twice, with Sadio Mane and Luiz Diaz getting one each. agencies