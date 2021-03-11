Santosh Trophy: Dominant Punjab thrash Rajasthan

Malappuram: A dominant Punjab thrashed Rajasthan 4-0 in a Group A clash at the Hero 75th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy here today. Three second-half strikes, which included a brace from substitute Tarun Slathia, meant Punjab picked up their first win.
Vijayveer wins men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event
Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol title while Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan cliched gold in both the women’s and junior section of the same event on Day 6 of the national selection Trial 3 and 4 today. Punjab’s Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold in the junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol T4.
Salah double as Liverpool rout United to go top
Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Manchester United on Tuesday. Mohamed Salah scored twice, with Sadio Mane and Luiz Diaz getting one each. agencies
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation