Surya could take few more days to get match fit

New Delhi: World’s No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will skip a few more IPL matches as he continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery with the National Cricket Academy keeping a watch on his progress. Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, has been missing action in the league and his team has lost both its matches so far.
Shahid first Bangladesh umpire to enter ICC elite pane
Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid today became the first from his country to be inducted into the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires while India’s Nitin Menon entered the top tier for an unprecedented fifth time. Indore-based Menon, who joined the elite panel at the start of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, remains the only Indian in the 12-member club. The 40-year-old is only the third Indian to be part of the elite panel after S Ravi and former India spinner S Venkataraghavan.
ACA serves show-cause notice to Vihari
The Andhra Cricket Association has served a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari a month after the batter accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again. However, Vihari is yet to respond to the notice which was served after the ACA Apex Council meeting a few days ago.
Warner, Stoinis, Agar left out of CA’s central contracts list
Veteran opener David Warner, who has retired from ODI and Test cricket, along with all-rounders Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis, was today dropped from Cricket Australia’s list of centrally-contracted players for the 2024-25 season.
Poland to send troops to Paris amid security challenge
Poland said it will join international efforts to help keep the Olympic Games in France safe by sending troops, including sniffer dog handlers, as organisers prepare for the major security challenge. Agencies
