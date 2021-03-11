Tata Steel Chess to have women’s event for first time

Chennai: India’s top players — including Koneru Humpy and D Harika, apart from the fast-rising R Vaishali — will be the star attractions in the women’s event being introduced in the 4th edition of Tata Steel Chess India tournament. It will be held in Kolkata from November 29 to December 4.

Monaco

Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m here today. He achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt.

Geneva

FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on November 20.

London

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight

Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.

Washington

Kyrgios can’t stop winning, Osaka out in first round

Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Naomi Osaka’s retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6(4) 3-0 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest.

BERLIN

Flick delighted with Werner’s Leipzig return

Timo Werner’s return to his former club RB Leipzig is good news both for the league and for the player, who will continue competing at the highest level, Germany coach Hansi Flick said, with the year-ending World Cup just around the corner. Agencies