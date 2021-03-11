Tata Steel Chess to have women’s event for first time

Chennai: India’s top players — including Koneru Humpy and D Harika, apart from the fast-rising R Vaishali — will be the star attractions in the women’s event being introduced in the 4th edition of Tata Steel Chess India tournament. It will be held in Kolkata from November 29 to December 4.
Monaco
Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League
Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m here today. He achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt.
Geneva
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on November 20.
London
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight
Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
Washington
Kyrgios can’t stop winning, Osaka out in first round
Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Naomi Osaka’s retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6(4) 3-0 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest.
BERLIN
Flick delighted with Werner’s Leipzig return
Timo Werner’s return to his former club RB Leipzig is good news both for the league and for the player, who will continue competing at the highest level, Germany coach Hansi Flick said, with the year-ending World Cup just around the corner. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...