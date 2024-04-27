Tonight show with Bairstow

Kolkata, April 26
Jonny Bairstow lit the Kolkata skyline with a monstrous century as Punjab Kings owned the night with a world record chase of 262 against a completely befuddled Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match here today.
On a sultry evening, Punjab’s batters rained sixes — 24 of them — as a target of 262 was overhauled in 18.4 overs, courtesy Bairstow’s unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, who was well supported by Shashank Singh’s 68 not out off 28 balls and Prabhsimran Singh’s punchy 54 off just 20 balls.
When Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls) and Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) smoked Punjab’s bowlers earlier, little had Shreyas Iyer envisaged what awaited his side. The night slipped away from KKR as Bairstow peppered the hosts with sumptuous shot-making.
No credit is enough for Prabhsimran, who started furiously against KKR attack on a flat deck, giving Bairstow some time to get his bearings right. After Prabhsimran’s departure, Rilee Rossouw struck a 16-ball 26, while in-form Shashank blasted eight sixes, only one less than Bairstow.
The match also witnessed 523 runs and an all-time IPL record of 42 sixers.
Both the record chases now have come against KKR in a space of 10 days and at the same venue of Eden Gardens. On April 16, KKR had failed to defend 223/6 against Rajasthan Royals with another Englishman — Jos Buttler — smashing a 55-ball century to pull off the heist. It was IPL’s joint record chase till then — both by RR — first against Mumbai Indians in 2000 and then against KKR.
“Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn’t it? We’re delighted with the two points,” Punjab’s skipper Sam Curran said. — PTI
Brief scores
KKR: 261/6 (Salt 75, Narine 71; Arshdeep 2/45) vs PBKS: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Bairstow 108, Shashank 68, Prabhsimran 54)
Thursday’s result
RCB: 206/7 in 20 overs (Kohli 51, Patidar 50; Unadkat 3/30) vs
SRH: 171/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek 31, Cummins 31; Karn 2/29)
