World Relays: Indian teams falter on first day

Nassau (Bahamas), May 5

Second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh pulled out due to cramps as the Indian men’s 4x400m team failed to finish its heat at the World Athletics Relays during Round 1 of Paris Olympics qualifications. The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh, Muhammed Ajmal and Amoj Jacob was hoping to book a Paris ticket with a top-two finish in Heat 4, but Ramesh left the race midway while clutching his left leg. Anas had already run the first leg.

“The men’s 4x400m relay team had a good start. Muhammad Anas clocked 45.93 seconds in the first leg, but the second runner — Rajesh Ramesh — fell down due to cramps in leg muscles at the first bend,” the Athletics Federation of India said in a statement.

Rajesh had run the mixed 4x400m race three hours before the men’s event. India will have another chance tomorrow during Round 2 of the Olympics qualifications. The same quartet had set an Asian record of 2 minutes, 59.05 seconds at the 2023 World Championships.

India also failed to make the Olympics cut in the women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays. In the mixed event, the Indian quartet of Rajesh, Rupal Chaudhary, Avinash Krishna Kumar and Jyothika Sri Dandi finished sixth in Heat 2 with a time of 3 minutes, 20.36 seconds.

Later, the women’s quartet of Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma, Jyothika and Subha Venkatesan finished fifth in Heat 1 with a time of 3 minutes, 29.74 seconds. — PTI

US fast off blocks

Both the US teams made a statement in the first round of the 4x100m, dominating their heats to storm into the finals and secure their spots for the Paris Olympics. France also ensured they’ll have two teams on the start line in Paris, their men’s quartet clinching a heat win and their women’s team finishing runner-up to USA.