As KL Rahul again disappoints fans in 2nd Test against Australia, memes, ire get fervid on social media

Chandigarh, February 19

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been through perpetual vicissitudes over his performance for quite some time now. He has been quite a few times named by veteran cricketers as well as cricket fans for not performing up to the mark in recent times.

Social media is upholding the trend #KL Rahul on Twitter as flamboyant cricketer again failed to leave his mark in the 2nd Test match against Australia. Though India made Kangaroos bite the dust within 3 days of the match, KL Rahul has been courting a plenty of criticism. Ire, memes over his performance have been flooded across the microblogging site.

Hello @BCCI what is the procedure to remove KL Rahul from Indian Team??#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/BzwvdB1fnu — DJ🇮🇳 (@Garvi_gujarat2) February 18, 2023

KL Rahul's contribution in team for last 2 years #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iqMNFpUEZU — Sachya (@sachya2002) February 18, 2023

If KL rahul ends up playing the next test, pic.twitter.com/TZvO6TSI4U — Shubham Goel (@shubhamg23) February 19, 2023

Sunil Shetty and Athiya Shetty after watching KL Rahul innings. pic.twitter.com/lILx8WQknu — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul every single day be like#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Y9pN9LAJp3 — Iago (@IagoAlladin) February 19, 2023

KL Rahul takes guard as an opener batsman..



Cricket fans : pic.twitter.com/ID66SDsBbH — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 19, 2023

Dravid to other players In Dressing Room when KL Rahul plays more than one ball:#KLRahul #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MM46hnBWA8 — DHRUV🇭🇲 (@IamDhruv45) February 19, 2023

Sunil Shetty when KL Rahul returns home after Australia series!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gBoopxEP6S — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 19, 2023

Le Kl Rahul in every match 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vg0apHbK31 — Akash Singh (@AkashSinghBUI) February 19, 2023

In the recent concluded Delhi Test against Australia, Rahul was dismissed for 17 in the first innings, made just one in the chase of 115, and struggled to score 20 runs in 1st Test in Nagpur.

