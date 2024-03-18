‘Bina husband ke bus milna mushkil hai…’: Bihar woman shares her experience while travelling in Afghanistan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 18

Amid voices against the Taliban’s treatment of women in Afghanistan, a video of a Bihar woman on a solo bus journey in the war-torn country has emerged.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti | Digital Nomad | Backpacker (@_kittoo_)

Kriti, who calls herself a Digital Nomad, shared a video trying to get a bus ticket without a husband or male companion. In the footage, she said that it is difficult obtaining a ticket without a husband or male companion. However, she said that the officials at the bus station who assisted her in securing the necessary travel documents were well behaved.

She added that the bus, the common mode of transport in Afghanistan, took over 18 hours to reach its destination. There were multiple Taliban check points but she spent the journey asleep.

The video has sparked reactions from online users. Some expressed curiosity about her presence in Afghanistan, questioning whether she was a native or had ancestral property there.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Bihar #Taliban