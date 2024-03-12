Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Chandigarh, March 12
Gangster Sandeep--popularly known as Kala Jatheri—is all set to get married to 'lady don' Anuradha Choudhary under tight security in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday.
Over 150-200 police personnel have been deployed. Drone and metal detectors are also used to ensure the safety of the ceremony.
Delhi's Dwarka court has granted custody parole to gangster Kala Jatheri for his marriage ceremony.
The marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place at a banquet hall in the Dwarka area between 10 am and 4 pm.
From a SWAT team of Delhi Police Special Cell to a team of local police have been deployed.
CCTVs have been installed on the entire premises.
Jatheri sought custody parole on humanitarian grounds for his marriage.
As per the Dwarka court's order, the gangster's wedding will take place on a tight schedule in a mere six-hour period.
The 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony of the bride will be on March 13 at 11 am at Jatheri village of Haryana's Sonipat.
Jatheri is in custody for several serious cases, including that of MCOCA, for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate.
With ANI Inputs
