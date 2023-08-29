'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 29

Neeraj Chopra may have won hearts by winning the gold in Budapest on Sunday, but his mom back home won widespread admiration when she eloquently answered questions about her son's victory over Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

On Sunday night, Neeraj's gesture for Arshad Nadeem when the Pakistani player was left without his country’s flag has won the Olympics champ a lot of respect.

It happened after Neeraj won the gold and Arshad the silver at the men's javelin final in World Athletics Championships. Neeraj let Arshad under the Indian flag as the Pakistani player did not have his country's flag.

When a reporter questioned Saroj Devi over her son winning over the Pakistani opponent, she gave a befitting reply.

“Look, all have come to play in the field. One or the other will definitely win. So there is no question of being from Pakistan or Haryana,", adding, “It is a matter of happiness. Even if that Pakistani had won, there would’ve been great happiness," she said.

Someone commented, “This Family really is Gold." Another said, “With a mom like that, it’s no wonder he turned out to be such a champion."

When asked about Chopra’s plans of marriage, she said, “It will happen when his heart wants. He is focused on the sport and we cannot force him to do anything. He will marry when he wants to."

