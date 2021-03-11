Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Chandigarh, August 19
The video of a brave act by a CRPF personnel at Maharashtra’s Gondia junction railway station is doing the rounds across social media platforms, where he saved a woman from a major mishap while latter was deboarding a moving train.
The video has been shared by official Twitter handle of Indian Railways. The ministry also requested people, who avail train service, to not either board or deboard moving train.
आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता से बची महिला की जान!— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022
महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया जंक्शन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान एक महिला संतुलन खो बैठी, जिसे वहां तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी ने बचाया।
सभी से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/gzeITFycE7
The video of CCTV camera installed at platform shows a woman losing her balance while disembarking a moving train. The central agency personnel right away rushes forward to pull her away from the proximity moving train.
