Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

The video of a brave act by a CRPF personnel at Maharashtra’s Gondia junction railway station is doing the rounds across social media platforms, where he saved a woman from a major mishap while latter was deboarding a moving train.

The video has been shared by official Twitter handle of Indian Railways. The ministry also requested people, who avail train service, to not either board or deboard moving train.

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता से बची महिला की जान!



महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया जंक्शन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान एक महिला संतुलन खो बैठी, जिसे वहां तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी ने बचाया।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/gzeITFycE7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 19, 2022

The video of CCTV camera installed at platform shows a woman losing her balance while disembarking a moving train. The central agency personnel right away rushes forward to pull her away from the proximity moving train.

