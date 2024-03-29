Woman suffers kidney damage after hair straightening session

Chandigarh, March 29
In a recent case published in The New England Journal of Medicine, doctors have described a case of kidney damage in a young woman following hair-straightening sessions at a salon.
Her identity remains confidential.
According to reports, the 26-year-old woman underwent hair straightening sessions in June 2020, April 2021 and July 2022.
Despite having no prior health issues, she experienced alarming symptoms after each session, including vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and back pain. Additionally, she reported a burning sensation on her scalp during the treatments and developed ulcers on her head.
Doctors observed kidney malfunction after finding elevated levels of creatinine in her blood. She had blood in her urine. Despite conducting a CT scan, no signs of infection or blockage in her kidneys were detected.
Upon further investigation, the woman disclosed that the hair-straightening cream used on her contained glyoxylic acid. The doctors concluded that this chemical likely caused her scalp to burn and ulcerate, with subsequent absorption through the skin, leading to kidney damage.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month
Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday alleged that his brother...
‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics
Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest regions...
Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore; party accuses ruling BJP of indulging in 'tax terrorism'
Party treasurer Ajay Maken alleges that BJP is in serious vi...
CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam
22 educational institutions were on CBI radar in the scholar...
Mahagathbandhan announces Lok Sabha seat-sharing for Bihar; RJD to contest 26, Congress 9
High-decibel contest seems on the cards in Hajipur, where RJ...