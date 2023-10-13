 India vs Pakistan: Rohit's men start overwhelming favourites but Shaheen, rain pose threat : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • India vs Pakistan: Rohit's men start overwhelming favourites but Shaheen, rain pose threat
ICC World Cup

India vs Pakistan: Rohit's men start overwhelming favourites but Shaheen, rain pose threat

This is a match where emotional quotients play a role and it has created heroes and villains in equal measure over the years

India vs Pakistan: Rohit's men start overwhelming favourites but Shaheen, rain pose threat

india captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. PTI File



PTI

Ahmedabad, October 13

Rohit Sharma's poise, Virat Kohli's intensity and Jasprit Bumrah's cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday that has a compelling socio-political context, implications of which transcend beyond the 22-yards.

On paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition.

But this is a match where emotional quotients play a role and it has created heroes and villains in equal measure over the years.

Ask Javed Miandad and Chetan Sharma, Saleem Malik and Maninder Singh, Ajay Jadeja and Waqar Younis, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Saqlain Mushtaq, Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz, Joginder Sharma and Misbah ul Haq (albeit in T20 WC), as this contest is replete with examples of agony and ecstasy, unbridled joy and heart-breaks of a lifetime, which never seem to find closure.

The Shaheen Factor

Shaheen in Urdu means 'King of Birds' and Rohit won't mind clipping his wings at the earliest inside an imposing amphitheatre that can house 132,000 people.

Shubman Gill is recovering well post dengue and if he is ready to do to Shaheen what he did in the Asia Cup in Colombo with those half a dozen fours in Powerplay, then half the job of deflating Pakistanis would be done.

The master puller would like to reassert his supremacy first up which would create a platform for the likes of Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to consolidate during middle-overs where Pakistan could be a bit short-changed due to lack of quality spinners.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has gone for 100 runs in 16 overs in the two games and he along with new ball bowler Hasan Ali could be the easy target for Indians.

Not to forget the second spinner, which has been Pakistan's weak-link so far.

Yes, there is a forecast of inclement weather but no one wants anything to come in the way of a full game of cricket. 

Kuldeep vs Babar, India's real match-up

Mohammed Rizwan was phenomenal against Sri Lanka and Abdullah Shafique showed his class. There is Saud Shakeel, who can be an 'x-factor' on a given day. But Pakistan's batting depends on its skipper Babar Azam.

Babar's battle with Kuldeep Yadav could even add a fascinating sub-text to the match. 

The left-arm wrist-spinner's leg-break that landed Babar in a mess in Manchester in 2019, could be watched on loop as many times as one can.

In between, Kuldeep had lost that flight, loop, dip and deception but he has regained those assets and the spinner can spell doom for Babar and his team.

The Asia Cup match in Colombo is a case in point. But to nullify Kuldeep, Pakistan need to go past the first spell of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Rizwan and Shafique would know that negating Bumrah and Siraj could be infinitely more challenging than spanking Matheesha Pathirana.

The only question that India seek answer now is whether to play R Ashwin or Shardul Thakur, with both being contestants for the No. 8 slot.

If the pitch is a batting paradise, then Shardul is a better choice but if there is a bit of grip available, Ashwin is the more viable option with longer boundaries on each side.  

Bigger Picture

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never liked words like "war", "revenge" being loosely used in connection with the Indo-Pak ties while Rohit would iterate and reiterate to anyone and everyone who wants to listen that he believes in "shutting the outside noise." But being a social animal, it is very difficult to shrug off the history of Indo-Pak clashes and the increased bitterness over the years, which makes crazy fans think of this as "not just another game" but "The Game." There are still those people, that too a sizeable number , who feel that "Don't need to win the World Cup but don't lose to Pakistan".

Actually, the seven India versus Pakistan clashes in the World Cups have all been anti-climactic where India sealed the game much before it was officially over.

But these matches have their own charm and archived nuggets of incidents, which over time became urban legends.

Miandad's funny impersonation of Kiran More's celebration at Sydney in 1992 or Venkatesh Prasad's angry send off of Aamir Sohail or the ugly bust-up between Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Yousuf at Centurion, they are all part of the Indo-Pak cricketing folklore now. 

In the end, it is just another match and nothing will change even if India doesn't win. It would neither be a tragedy nor the end of the road for the two protagonists as six matches would be there to make an atonement.

But if India happens to win like the previous seven occasions, it gives everyone a reason to smile, some hope and belief.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Match Starts: 2 pm.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #Pakistan #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

2
Editorials

No way, Himachal

3
Punjab

Top positions bagged by girls in PCS (Judicial) exam

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 1st woman acting Chief Justice

7
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

8
Jalandhar

Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

9
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

10
Punjab

4-time Talwandi Sabo MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half...

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel’s Netanyahu ‘we have your back’ after the attack by Hamas

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel's Netanyahu 'we have your back' after the attack by Hamas

He stressed that ‘this is a time for resolve and not revenge...

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: SC seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

The order comes after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya...

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested


Cities

View All

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Massive fire engulfs Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with order transferring Justice DC Chaudhary from AFT Chandigarh Bench

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Court sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27 in Delhi excise policy case

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court dismisses news portal founder’s petition against arrest under UAPA

Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram amid Israel-Hamas

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on Kapil Dev’s plea against cruelty to animals

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot