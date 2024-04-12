China sanctions 2 US firms over ‘support for arms sales to Taiwan’

Beijing, April 11
China on Thursday announced sanctions against two US defence companies over what it says is their support for arms sales to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory to be recovered by force if necessary.
The announcement freezes the assets of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems held within China. The measure also bars the companies’ management from entering the country.
Filings show General Dynamics operates a half-dozen Gulfstream and jet aviation services operations in China, which remains heavily reliant on foreign aerospace technology even as it attempts to build its own presence in the field. The company helps make the Abrams tank being purchased by Taiwan. — AP
