Hamas reviews ceasefire proposal as Rafah offensive looms

Cairo, April 27

Hamas said on Saturday it was reviewing a new Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a possible Israeli ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said the Palestinian militant group was evaluating Israel’s proposal, and “upon completion of its study, it will submit its response.” He gave no details of Israel’s offer but said it was in response to a proposal from Hamas two weeks ago. Negotiations earlier this month centered on a six-week ceasefire proposal and the release of 40 civilian and sick hostages in exchange for freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Hamas’ statement came hours after a high-level Egyptian delegation wrapped up a visit to Israel where it discussed a “new vision” for a prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, according to an Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss the developments.

It was not immediately clear whether Israel's latest response to Hamas on a cease-fire was directly related to Friday's visit to Tel Aviv by Egyptian mediators.

The Israeli military has massed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles in southern Israel close to Rafah and hit targets in the city in near-daily airstrikes.

Early Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighbourhood, killing six people, including four children, according to officials at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, students protesting the Israel-Hamas war at universities across US, some of whom have clashed with police in riot gear, dug in Saturday and vowed to keep their demonstrations going, as faculty at several schools condemned university presidents who have called in law enforcement to remove protesters.

As Columbia University continues negotiations with those at a pro-Palestinian student encampment on the New York school’s campus, the university’s senate passed a resolution on Friday that created a task force to examine the administration’s leadership, which last week called in police in an attempt to clear the protest, resulting in scuffles and more than 100 arrests.

Early Saturday, police began clearing a protest on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston. Several other education institutions witnessed protests.

In France, Paris students, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the US, peacefully evacuated a campus building at a prestigious French university late on Friday after days of tensions. — Agencies

German envoy heckled in Pak

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas' speech was interrupted on here Saturday by a pro-Palestine protester, who asked why he was speaking on civil rights when his own country is violating it.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas was speaking at the 5th Asma Jahangir Conference titled ‘People's Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia' at a local hotel here in Pakistan's Punjab province.

