Indian driver behind 2018 fatal crash to be deported from Canada

Ottawa, May 24
An Indian-origin truck driver who caused a horrific bus crash in Canada that killed 16 members and injured 13 others of a junior hockey team in 2018 was on Friday ordered to be deported to India.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a truck driver from Calgary, barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale in Saskatchewan Province.
Sixteen persons on the bus were killed and 13 were injured in the accident on April 6, 2018. The decision came on Friday at an Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Calgary for Sidhu.
Sidhu's lawyer Michael Greene has said the decision was a foregone conclusion, as all that's required to deport Sidhu was proof that he's not a Canadian citizen and he committed a serious crime. Sidhu is from India and has permanent resident status in Canada.
He was granted parole after being sentenced to eight years in the case.
