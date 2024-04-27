Indigenous Brazilians protest for land protection

BRASILIA: Thousand of Indigenous demonstrators marched chanting to drum beats here demanding protection of their ancestral land. They sought scrapping of a plan to build a railway to ferry grain from farm states to Amazon ports for export that they fear will destroy environment of tribals near Tapajos river. Reuters

King Charles to resume duties amid cancer treatment

London: King Charles III will begin resuming some of his public-facing duties as medical experts were sufficiently pleased and very encouraged with his progress following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Buckingham Palace stated on Friday. He will soon meet medical specialists in a London facility. PTI

Diplomatic lesson: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at a school during his trip to Mongolian city Ulaanbaatar. Reuters

