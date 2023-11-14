 Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City. Reuters file



Gaza/Jerusalem, November 14

Palestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Israeli forces have surrounded Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants.

Hamas, Gaza’s ruling Islamist group, denies fighters are present and says 650 patients and 5,000-7,000 other displaced civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones. It says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were shut down when power went out.

Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for a cross-border assault by militants, the fate of the encircled hospital has become a focus of international alarm, including from Israel’s closest ally, the United States.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesman, reached by telephone inside the hospital compound, said there were about 100 bodies decomposing inside and no way to get them out.

“We are planning to bury them today in a mass grave inside the Al Shifa medical complex. It is going to be very dangerous as we don’t have any cover or protection from the ICRC, but we have no other options the corpses of the martyrs began to decompose,” he told Reuters.

“The men are digging right now as we speak.” Thirty-six babies are left from the neo-natal ward after three died. Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept warm as best as possible, lined up eight to a bed.

Israel announced on Tuesday that it was offering portable, battery-powered incubators so the babies could be moved. But Qidra said that so far no arrangements had been established to carry out any such evacuation.

“We have no objection to have the babies being moved to any hospital, in Egypt, the West Bank or even to the occupation (Israeli) hospitals. What we care most about is the wellbeing and the lives of those babies,” he said.

“The occupation is still besieging the hospital and they are firing into the yards from time to time. We still can’t move around, but sometimes doctors are taking the risk when they need to attend to patients.”

Israel denies the hospital is under siege and says its forces allow routes for those inside to exit. Medics and officials inside the hospital say this is not true and those trying to leave have come under fire. Reuters could not verify the situation independently.

Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group’s fighters burst across the fence around the enclave and rampaged through Israeli towns killing civilians on October 7. Israeli says 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were dragged back to Gaza as hostages in the deadliest day of its 75-year history.

But its response, including a total siege and constant bombardment of the small, densely populated enclave that has killed many thousands of civilians - has alarmed countries around the world.

Israel says Hamas is to blame for harm to civilians because fighters hide among them; Hamas denies this.

Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead from Israeli strikes, around 40 percent of them children, and countless others trapped under rubble. Around two thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless, unable to escape the crowded territory where food, fuel, fresh water and medical supplies are running out.

‘Really horrible’

Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon, told Reuters from Al Shifa hospital that the main risk now was from dead bodies decomposing inside.

“We are sure that all kind of infections will be transmitted from that one. Today we had a little bit of rain ... It was really horrible, nobody could even open a window, or just walk around the corridors with a really bad smell,” he said.

“Burying 120 bodies needs a lot of equipment, it can’t be by hand efforts and by single person efforts. It will take hours and hours to be able to bury all these bodies.” He said that on Monday doctors had performed surgery without any oxygen, which made general anaesthesia impossible.

Israeli forces launched a ground offensive into Gaza at the end of October and have since closed their circle around Al Shifa. In recent days the encirclement of the hospital has appeared to unsettle even Israel’s closest allies.

“My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action relative to hospitals and we remain in contact with the Israelis,” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday.

“Also there is an effort to get this pause to deal with the release of prisoners and that’s being negotiated, as well, with the Qataris ... being engaged,” he added. “So I remain somewhat hopeful, but hospitals must be protected.” On Monday, Israel’s military released video and photos of what it said were weapons Hamas had stored in the basement of another hospital, Rantissi, specialising in cancer treatment for children. Hamas said the images were staged.

The armed wing of Hamas said it was ready to free up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.

Al-Qassam Brigade spokesman Abu Ubaida said the group had offered to release 50 captives and the total could reach 70, including captives held by separate factions, while Israel had asked for 100 to be freed.

Israel has rejected a ceasefire, arguing that Hamas would use it to regroup, but says it could agree to brief humanitarian “pauses”.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Washington would “like to see considerably longer pauses - days, not hours - in the context of a hostage release.”  Reuters

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

5
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

6
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

7
World

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

8
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

9
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

10
Comment

The soldier-state covenant

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt

Attempts on for rescue


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title