Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran custody was unlawful, says United Nations

GENEVA, March 18

A fact-finding mission mandated by the United Nations said on Monday said the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police was unlawful and caused by violence and that Iranian women still suffer systematic discrimination.

The death of 22-year-old Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, in September 2022 while in custody for allegedly flouting Iran's Islamic dress code unleashed months of protests and the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic's clerical leaders in decades.

The mission found the protests were marked by extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture and ill-treatment, as well as rape and sexual violence. — Reuters