Papua New Guinea hit by landslide, 100 feared dead

Melbourne, May 24
More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in a landslide Friday that buried a village in a remote, mountainous part of Papua New Guinea, and an emergency response is underway, officials in the South Pacific island nation said.
The landslide struck Enga province, about 600 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, at roughly 3 am, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Residents from surrounding areas said boulders and trees from a collapsed mountainside buried parts of the community.
Residents said estimates of the death toll were above 100, although authorities haven't confirmed that figure. Some villagers and local media reports said the number of people killed might be much higher, though they did not cite sources. The landslide struck Yambali village sits along a road leading from the capital that is now blocked, hampering relief efforts. — AP
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...