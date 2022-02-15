Productive talks with Philippines: Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held “productive discussions” with his Philippines counterpart Teodoro L Locsin, just over a fortnight after Manila agreed to buy three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile in a $375 million deal.

“Held productive discussions with the Philippines FM. We are entering a new phase of our partnership. Its basis is the mutuality of national security and development aspirations. Our conversation covered a range of issues dealing with both,” tweeted Jaishankar.

“Expect to take forward a shared agenda through sustained engagement. Thank you for a warm welcome and generous hospitality,” he said in another tweet after the talks.

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines had earlier said the two leaders were expected to discuss ties between the Philippines and India as well as determine the future direction of bilateral relations.