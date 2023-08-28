Taliban stop women from visiting national park

Islamabad: The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry. The ministry alleged women were not wearing hijab, or Islamic headscarf, in a proper way when going to Band-e-Amir in the central Bamiyan province. “Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” the ministry had said a week ago. Agencies
600 firefighters struggle to control Greece blaze
Athens: More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries and backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters, were battling three major wildfires in Greece on Sunday, two of which have been raging for days. A massive blaze in Evros and Alexandroupolis is believed to have caused 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in the past week in Greece. Agencies
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests