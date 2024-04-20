33 vehicles challaned under ‘Safe School Vehicle’ campaign in Amritsar on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The Traffic Police and District Child Protection Unit today inspected school buses across the district under the “Safe School Vehicle” drive, and issued challan to 33 school vehicles that were found unfit to ply. The inspection was launched on a directive from Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori.

RTA secretary Arshdeep Singh said with the support of SDMs, the School Education Department and Police Department efforts were being made to implement the safety norms to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

“We will continue to carry out regular inspections of school vehicles, keeping in mind safety of the children. The drivers, essential equipment, documents and other facilities were checked and wherever lapses were found, the challan was issued,” Singh said.

He said 33 school buses violating the safe norms have been challaned on the day 1 of the drive. Out of the total 33 vehicles, 17 challans were issued by the RTO office, while the rest challans was issued by the District Child Protection unit.

He said before this, a special meeting was also held with the SDS, DEO, District Child Protection Officer, Traffic Police officers, in which it was decided that the Education Department should take it in writing from every school head that the buses or vehicles transporting students from schools meet all safety standards.

“Under the safe school vehicle policy, it is important that school heads must enforce all the terms and conditions of vehicle safety. If any kind of accident happens, then a police case will be registered against the school head/principal,” the RTA secretary said.

Referring to the same, he said a police case has been registered against the school principal, school traffic in-charge and the driver regarding the recent road accident in Mahindergarh, Haryana in which eight schoolchildren died a few days back.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.