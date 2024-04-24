45,000 first-time voters registered in Amritsar district so far

Amritsar, April 23
The district administration is going full throttle in the last leg of voter registration for the LS polls as the deadline of May 4 is drawing near. Pushing for maximum participation of young voters and ensuring the registration of first-time voters, the district administration under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) has planned a series of activities, including to set up Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in colleges, to ensure voter registration through mobile applications Voter Helpline App, C-Vigil App, Know Your Candidate (KYC) and Saksham App.
Till date, about 45,000 first-time voters have been registered in the district, making for 2.49 per cent of the total electoral cohort in the district. While the focus is on participation of the first-time voters, electoral awareness is also being done to ensure that they exercise their electoral rights decisively.
“To make the first-time voters positively interested in the electoral process, we are offering them certificates of appreciation to cast their vote. SVEEP ambassadors have been appointed in each college and educational institution to make sure that maximum women representation is there. Further, we have also engaged them through several competitions like rangoli making, on social media platforms, art competitions,” shared Saurabh Khosla, Kanungo.
Apart from first-time voters, the district has 49,597 electors in the category of young voters, out of the total electoral strength of 19, 88,113 voters. Out of these, 2.49 per cent is between the 18-19 age group, 18.34 per cent between the 20-29 age group, and 26.64 per cent between 30-39 age group. Every day, major focus of the SVEEP activities being carried out in the district is registration of first-time voters and PwD voters.
DAV College Prof Sandeep Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the district-level social media team for SVEEP, stated that the Election Commission of India has prepared mobile apps for the convenience of the voters, especially young and elderly voters, where they can access all relevant information regarding the elections.
