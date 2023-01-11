Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

While accusing a jail official of colluding with notorious gangsters, including Deepak Tinu and his accomplice Mandeep Singh, family members of Aman and Karanpreet Singh, two jail inmates of Goindwal Central Jail admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here, fear for their life.

In a letter to the Punjab DGP, with copies sent to ADGP Jails and Tarn Taran SSP, Kuldip Kaur, mother of Karanpreet, urged the police to preserve the CCTV footage of the jail complex besides holding a probe and taking action against the jail official who allegedly helped the accused.

On Sunday late evening, Deepak Tinu, a suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, along with Mandeep and others jail inmates had attacked three prisoners Aman, Karanpreet and Manish. Aman and Karanpreet sustained serious injuries in the attack and were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

In her complaint, Kuldip Kaur alleged that earlier, the accused had attacked the duo on January 3. They somehow escaped and told the jail officials about the assault. However, she alleged, instead of taking action against the gangsters, they put the two in isolation barracks. On Sunday, Deepak Tinu and his accomplices came out of jail barrack on the pretext of getting medicine from the jail hospital. When they reached near the hospital, they ran away pushing the jail staff and entered the barracks where Aman and Karanpreet were lodged. The accused broke the locks and brutally assaulted them with sharpened spoons and iron strips causing to serious injuries to them.

Following the incident, jail authorities had lodged a complaint with the Goindwal police which registered a case against the victims also, besides Tinu and Mandeep Singh, who were accomplices of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chohan said he was not aware of any complaint by the family, but said an FIR had been registered and the matter would be probed threadbare.

Jail authorities refuted the allegations and said they had lodged a complaint against Tinu and his accomplices with the police following the assault. They said police would investigate the case.

