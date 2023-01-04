Dense fog, 'China dor' to blame for power cuts in Amritsar: PSPCL

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, January 3
City residents are irked at erratic power cuts in the freezing cold and thick cover of fog. They find power outages highly inconvenient. Amid plummeting temperatures, electricity-run heaters and blowers are the main refuge for the aged and infirm.
After the intensification of winter and fog, unscheduled power outages have returned to haunt city residents.
Harpreet Singh Sethi, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, said there seems to be no solution to the unnecessary power cuts, which are imposed at any time of the day. In biting cold, people, especially the elderly and children suffer the most because of implications for their health. They normally need the assistance of electrical gadgets to keep them warm and healthy.
Sethi said people must ask the political leaders about their claims of Punjab becoming a power surplus state, which was only belied because of the power cuts. To meet the rising demand for power, the government must come up with a judicious policy to keep balance between generation, borrowing from other pools and customising consumption, he suggested.
When contacted, PSPCL officials refuted such suggestions and attributed the power cuts to the prevailing thick cover of fog and acryllic string being used to fly kites, popularly known as ‘China dor’.
