Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

Despite continuous drive by the municipal corporation (MC) and the traffic police to remove encroachments, the iconic Heritage Street remains occupied illegally by vendors and shopkeepers.

Apart from this, beggars and stray dog menace also irritates visitors. A group of beggars mainly women and little children can be spotted seeking alms on the street.

Loitering in Heritage Street, these beggars give a tough time to devotees, walking their way to and fro the shrine. They are trained to emotionally blackmail tourists and would not give up until they get money.

The other menace is stray dogs. A large number of stray canine can be seen roaming around the Golden Temple.

Even former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who implemented the project during his tenure, raised concern for upkeep of the Heritage Street.

On Monday, the MC and the traffic police removed encroachments from the Heritage Street during a joint drive, which continued on Tuesday also. Goods kept outside shops were seized by the MC. Amandeep Kaur, ADCP (Traffic), headed the anti-encroachment drive. Kotwali police station traffic in-charge, Superintendent Rajkumar, MC estate wing, Inspector Aman Kumar and junior assistant Arun Sahajpal were part of the team that conducted the drive. Under the campaign, encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors were removed from Heritage Street.

“The devotees coming to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib should not face any kind of inconvenience,” said the ADCP. The MC Superintendent said the civic body had initiated a drive against encroachers on Heritage Street. He said goods seized by the MC would not be returned to shopkeepers. He said traders should not display goods on the street.