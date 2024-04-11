National Testing Agency refutes rumours on polls and exam eligibility

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification over rumours circulating in social media claiming that individuals who vote during the General Election and have their fingers inked would not be allowed entry into examination centres/halls in competitive exams conducted by NEET like CUET.

The notice issued on April 9, on behalf of Dr Sadhana Parasher, Senior Director, NTA, states that there will be no impact on examination eligibility for voters during General Elections.

Refuting the rumours, the notice states that the “above messages are completely baseless and NTA has not issued any such instruction/guideline. It further states that students are requested not to pay heed to such rumours and exercise their voting right. Voting will not affect their eligibility to take examinations.”

The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG and CUET in May. The National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test, 2024 will be conducted by NTA on May 5 (Sunday) in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform system for admission to undergraduate courses in all medical institutions. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam is scheduled on May 26, without any changes as no revisions have been announced yet by NTA owing to the General Elections being held from April 19 till June 7, 2024.

