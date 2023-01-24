PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 23

The Amritsar rural police have nabbed a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender (PO) identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Gaza, of Wadala Johal village.

Recently, he had threatened a former sarpanch of Meharbanpura village in the name of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and sought Rs 10 lakh as extortion money from him. He also threatened to eliminate his entire family and kidnap his granddaughters in case he did not give the money. A complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday, while the incident had occurred on January 18.

SSP Swapan Sharma said the accused was held during a cordon and search operation on Sunday. He said Sandeep had 11 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, while he was declared a PO by a local court in a drugs case registered in January 2019. He said Gurpal Singh, a former sarpanch of Meharbanpura village, told the police that on January 18, the accused entered his house and claimed to be a member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. He demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened him with dire consequences on not giving the amount.

“We have arrested him and further investigations are underway. His links are being established,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 387, 451, 506 and 323 of the IPC and a separate case under Section 229-A of the IPC was registered against him.

